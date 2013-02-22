FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's ANC Women's League dismayed by Pistorius bail
February 22, 2013 / 3:27 PM / 5 years ago

South Africa's ANC Women's League dismayed by Pistorius bail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oscar Pistorius stands at the dock before the start of proceedings at a Pretoria magistrates court February 22, 2013. "Blade Runner" Pistorius, a double amputee who became one of the biggest names in world athletics, was applying for bail after being charged in court with shooting dead his

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Women’s League of South Africa’s ruling ANC party said it was disappointed that a court on Friday granted Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius bail in a case where he faces charges of murdering his girlfriend.

“For now we will abide by the rules of law in this country but honestly we are saddened because women are being killed in this country,” said ANC Women’s league spokeswoman Jacqui Mofokeng.

The league has staged protests outside the Pretoria court during the week-long bail hearing, saying Pistorius has been receiving preferential treatment because of his fame and holding banners reading “Rot in jail.”

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

