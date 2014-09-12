FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa prosecution authority 'disappointed' at Pistorius verdict
September 12, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa prosecution authority 'disappointed' at Pistorius verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s prosecuting authority said on Friday it was “disappointed” with the verdict in the trial of Oscar Pistorius after the athlete was found guilty of culpable homicide, but cleared of murder for the killing of his girlfriend.

The 27-year-old double amputee shot dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day last year and argued he had fired in self-defense, believing she was an intruder hiding behind a locked toilet door.

Judge Thokozila Masipa found Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide, South Africa’s equivalent to manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years. The National Prosecuting Authority said it would decide whether to appeal after sentencing.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by David Dolan

