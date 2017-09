PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s state prosecuting authority has not yet decided whether to appeal against Oscar Pistorius’ conviction for culpable homicide, spokesman Nathi Mncube said on Tuesday.

Pistorius was sentenced to a five-year jail term for the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp last year. The sentence follows his conviction last month for culpable homicide, the local equivalent of manslaughter.