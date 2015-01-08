Brother of South African athlete Pistorius charged over road accident

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A court has charged the elder brother of South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius with reckless and negligent driving over a head-on collision last August, a police spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Colonel Ronel Otto told Reuters Carl Pistorius, 29, was charged by a Limpopo province court because he did not submit a statement following the accident despite repeated appeals from the police.

“Mr Pistorius did not want to submit his statement, he was charged mainly because of that,” she said.

Pistorius, whose brother Oscar is serving a five-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend, was badly injured while he was returning home from a business trip. No one else was hurt in the accident.

Carl Pistorius was acquitted in 2013 on charges of culpable homicide or manslaughter over the death of a woman in a traffic incident in 2008.

He will be formally charged on Friday and will appear in a the Modimolle court, north of Johannesburg, at the end of February, Otto said.

The Pistorius family’s spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

South African prosecutors won their bid to appeal against the culpable homicide verdict handed down to Oscar Pistorius and will now seek a murder conviction. He is known as “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs.