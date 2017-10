Oscar Pistorius enters the dock during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PRETORIA (Reuters) - The magistrate overseeing Oscar Pistorius’ bail hearing briefly cleared the court on Thursday, saying there was a “threat” outside the building after being handed a piece of paper.

Pistorius was hurried out of the court, but returned five minutes later and the bail hearing resumed.