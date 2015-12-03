South Africa's appeal court starts reading judgment in Pistorius case

BLOEMFONTEIN (Reuters) - South Africa’s Supreme Court has started reading its ruling in a case that could send disgraced Olympic and Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius back to jail on Thursday for at least 15 years for killing his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day 2013.

Last year a judge gave Pistorius a five-year jail sentence for “culpable homicide” of Reeva Steenkamp, but prosecutors say he should be convicted of murder for firing four shots through a locked toilet door.