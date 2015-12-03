FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's appeal court starts reading judgment in Pistorius case
December 3, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's appeal court starts reading judgment in Pistorius case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police crime scene tape marks off the Pretoria home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein

BLOEMFONTEIN (Reuters) - South Africa’s Supreme Court has started reading its ruling in a case that could send disgraced Olympic and Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius back to jail on Thursday for at least 15 years for killing his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day 2013.

Last year a judge gave Pistorius a five-year jail sentence for “culpable homicide” of Reeva Steenkamp, but prosecutors say he should be convicted of murder for firing four shots through a locked toilet door.

Writinbg by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

