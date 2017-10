South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius breaks down during his court appearance in Pretoria February 15, 2013. Pistorius, a double amputee who became one of the biggest names in world athletics, broke down in tears on Friday after he was charged in court with shooting dead his girlfriend, 30-year-old model Reeva Steenkamp, in his Pretoria house. REUTERS/Antonie de Ras

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African “Blade Runner” Oscar Pistorius disputes a murder charge laid against him on Friday “in the strongest possible terms,” his agent said in a statement.

Pistorius was charged with shooting dead his girlfriend in the early hours of Thursday.