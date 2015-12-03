Pistorius family to be guided by lawyers on next steps: spokeswoman

Anneliese Burgess, spokesperson for the family of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, reads a short statement outside the home of Pistorius' uncle Arnold in Pretoria, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi

PRETORIA (Reuters) - The family of South Africa’s “Blade Runner” Oscar Pistorius said it would wait for guidance from lawyers after the appeals court ruled on Thursday that he was guilty of murder for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013.

Last year a judge convicted Pistorius of “cuplable homicide” for the killing of Steenkamp and gave the Paralympic gold medalist a five-year jail sentence, but prosecutors appealed the verdict, saying he should be convicted of murder.

“The legal team will study the finding and we will be guided by them in terms of options going forward. We will not be commenting any further at this stage,” Anneliese Burgess, the Pistorius family’s spokeswoman said in a statement.