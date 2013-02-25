FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pistorius faces random bail checks for drugs and alcohol
#World News
February 25, 2013 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

Pistorius faces random bail checks for drugs and alcohol

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock ahead of court proceedings at the Pretoria magistrates court February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, charged with murdering his girlfriend, faces at least four random tests for drugs and alcohol in coming months to ensure he is complying with bail terms, an official said on Monday.

Pistorius, who is accused of shooting dead his girlfriend in cold blood in the early hours of February 14, checked in with a probation officer at Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday in compliance with bail conditions laid down last week, the prison service said.

As well as having to check in twice a week, Pistorius was ordered to surrender his two passports, post bail of 1 million rand ($113,000) in cash and guarantees, and refrain from drinking alcohol until his case resumes on June 4.

He is staying at his uncle Arnold’s plush home east of Pretoria, and prison service officials can drop in at any time of day or night to ensure he is complying with the bail terms.

“The minimum will be four visits, unannounced, at his home,” senior prison services official James Smallberger said.

Pistorius, who had his lower legs amputated at the age of 11 months after he was born without either fibula, rose to global fame with his fight to be allowed to run in the Olympics against able-bodied athletes. He reached the semi-finals of the 400 meters at last year’s London Games.

Prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in cold blood. Pistorius says he fired four shots into a locked toilet door in the mistaken belief that an intruder was lurking behind it. He faces life in prison if convicted.

($1 = 8.8733 South African rand)

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
