Ousted Pistorius detective quits South African police

Investigating officer Hilton Botha, the lead detective in the Oscar Pistorius murder case, sits in court during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 21, 2013. "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius, a double amputee who became one of the biggest names in world athletics, was applying for bail after being charged in court with shooting dead his girlfriend, 30-year-old model Reeva Steenkamp, in his Pretoria house. Botha is himself facing attempted murder charges for firing on a minibus full of passengers, South African police said on Thursday. Botha, who took the stand against Pistorius at the Paralympic and Olympic track star's bail hearing earlier this week, is due to appear in court in May over the 2011 shooting incident, police spokesman Brigadier Neville Malila said.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African detective ridiculed for his slipshod handling of the initial investigation into the killing of Olympic track star Oscar Pistorius’ girlfriend has resigned from the force, police said on Thursday.

Warrant Officer Hilton Botha, a detective with 24 years experience, was the first officer on the scene after the Valentine’s Day shooting of law graduate and model Reeva Steenkamp.

However, he was pulled off the case after it emerged he was being investigated for seven counts of attempted murder. He was also criticized for mixing up key facts about the investigation at Pistorius’ bail hearing.