Verdict in Pistorius murder trial set for September 11: judge

Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius (L) leaves after the closing arguments in his murder trial at the high court in Pretoria August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African judge Thokozile Masipa said on Friday she would deliver her verdict in the murder trial of Paralympic and Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius on September 11.

Double-amputee Pistorius, 27, once a national icon for reaching the pinnacle of sport, is accused of murdering Reeva Steenkamp, a law graduate and model, at his home in Pretoria on Valentine’s Day last year.

Pistorius says he shot Steenkamp in a tragic accident, mistaking her for an intruder.