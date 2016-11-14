FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Pistorius moved to different prison to aid rehabilitation
November 14, 2016 / 3:50 PM / 9 months ago

Pistorius moved to different prison to aid rehabilitation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp at the Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 13, 2016.Phill Magakoe/Pool/Files - RTSJ05O

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius has been moved to a prison better suited to his rehabilitation while serving a six year jail term for murdering his girlfriend, a prison service spokesman said on Monday.

Pistorius has been moved to the Atteridgeville correctional center, on the outskirts of the capital Pretoria, from the nearby Kgosi Mampuru remand center.

"The issue is about access to rehabilitation programs," department for correctional services spokesman Manelisi Wolela said.

"A remand detention facility has no rehabilitation program because everyone there is assumed innocent and therefore cannot be subjected to rehabilitation programs."

The athlete, known as the Blade Runner for his carbon-fiber prosthetics, was treated for wrist injuries in August but prison services said he denied trying to kill himself.

Pistorius was sentenced to six years in prison in July after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on appeal last December.

The track star originally received a five-year sentence for a manslaughter conviction, that was upgraded to murder on appeal.

State prosecutors are challenging Pistorius' latest six year sentence, arguing it was too lenient as it was less than half the 15-years they sought.

Pistorius says he shot dead Steenkamp by accident after mistaking her for an intruder in his house.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
