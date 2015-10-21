FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steenkamp's mother says wants no revenge against Pistorius
October 21, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Steenkamp's mother says wants no revenge against Pistorius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (C ) is escorted to a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. Pistorius was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, ending a trial that has gripped South Africa and the world. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: SPORT CRIME LAW ATHLETICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) - RTR4AYRN

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The mother of slain model Reeva Steenkamp said on Wednesday she had no “feelings of revenge” toward South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who was released into house arrest this week just under a year into his five-year jail term.

The disgraced track star, who was found guilty of culpable homicide for firing four shots through a locked bathroom door that hit Steenkamp, will be confined to his uncle Arnold’s home in a suburb of the capital, Pretoria.

Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

