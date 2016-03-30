FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Blade Runner' Pistorius sentencing set for June 13-17: report
March 30, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

'Blade Runner' Pistorius sentencing set for June 13-17: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oscar Pistorius (2nd R) leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa after his bail hearing, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Disgraced Olympic and Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius will face sentencing in June following his conviction for murdering his girlfriend, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Citing sources, Sky News said Pistorius will be sentenced between June 13 and 17.

Pistorius, known as “Blade Runner” for the carbon fiber prosthetic blades he used to race, faces a minimum 15-year jail sentence.

The Supreme Court in December upgraded the 29-year-old Paralympian’s sentence on appeal to murder from “culpable homicide” - South Africa’s equivalent of manslaughter, for which he had received a five-year sentence.

Pistorius was released from prison and placed under house arrest on Oct. 19, having spent one day less than a year behind bars for shooting dead model Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013, in a case that attracted worldwide interest and continues to fascinate and divide South Africa.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Hugh Lawson

