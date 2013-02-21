FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nike suspends contract with Pistorius
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 21, 2013 / 10:03 AM / 5 years ago

Nike suspends contract with Pistorius

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The company logo of Nike is shown at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON (Reuters) - American sportswear company Nike suspended its endorsement contract with South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius on Thursday after he was charged with murdering his girlfriend a week ago.

Nike has sponsored Pistorius since 2007, supplying him with running kit and special soles that he wears on the base of his carbon fiber racing blades.

“We believe Oscar Pistorius should be afforded due process and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the company said in a statement, confirming the suspension of the agreement.

Nike, the world’s largest sportswear company, ended a long-standing sponsorship agreement with cyclist Lance Armstrong last year after he was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles because of a doping scandal.

Nicknamed “Blade Runner”, double amputee Pistorius is the world’s highest profile Paralympian and also competed alongside able-bodied athletes in the London Olympics last year.

His sponsorship deals with companies including British telecoms firm, sunglasses maker Oakley and French designer Thierry Mugler are believed to be worth around $2 million a year.

Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Lorraine Turner and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.