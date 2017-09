South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is led to a prison van after his sentencing in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

PRETORIA (Reuters) - The family of Oscar Pistorius, South Africa’s “Blade Runner”, said on Tuesday they were “happy” that he was home from prison and that the athlete would strictly adhere to his parole conditions.

The disgraced Paralympic gold medalist was released into house arrest on Monday evening, just short of a year into his five-year sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.