PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African police said on Thursday they had charged a 26-year-old man with murder after the girlfriend of paralympic track superstar Oscar Pistorius was shot dead at his Pretoria home.

A police spokeswoman did not name 26-year-old Pistorius, in accordance with South African law, but said he and the victim, Reeva Steenkamp, were the only people in the house at the time of the shooting.