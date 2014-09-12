FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pistorius to be sentenced for culpable homicide on Oct. 13
September 12, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Pistorius to be sentenced for culpable homicide on Oct. 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius will be sentenced on Oct. 13 after being found guilty of culpable homicide for the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, the judge said on Friday.

Judge Thokozile Masipa granted a bail extension for Pistorius, who avoided more serious murder charges after Masipa found he was negligent in shooting Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, but ruled that he did not intend to kill her.

Pistorius, the double amputee who became one of the biggest names in athletics, said he shot dead model and law graduate Steenkamp by accident believing her to be an intruder.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley

