FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pistorius breaks down sobbing as South African judge reads verdict
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 11, 2014 / 10:49 AM / 3 years ago

Pistorius breaks down sobbing as South African judge reads verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African track star Oscar Pistorius broke down in tears as Judge Thokozile Masipa read out her verdict in his murder case in a Pretoria court on Thursday.

Shoulders shaking, the Olympic and paralympic star bowed his head and sobbed as he listened to Masipa, who earlier said the state had failed to prove premeditated murder.

Pistorius is on trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, whom he killed on Feb. 14 last year. Pistorius has said he shot Steenkamp after mistaking her for an intruder while the state said he killed her in a rage after an argument.

Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.