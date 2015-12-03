FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steenkamp's father 'relieved' after Pistorius found guilty of murder
December 3, 2015 / 10:34 AM / 2 years ago

Steenkamp's father 'relieved' after Pistorius found guilty of murder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, is consoled by his wife June Steenkamp during the sentencing hearing of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The father of slain model Reeva Steenkamp said on Thursday he felt a sense of “relief” after South Africa’s appeal court found that Oscar Pistorius was guilty of murdering Reeva, overturning the original lesser conviction of culpable homicide.

“It’s a big relief. I feel it’s a fair decision that the judge gave,” Barry Steenkamp said in a brief interview on local television station ANN7, before breaking down in tears.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

