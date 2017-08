PRETORIA (Reuters) - Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius will not appeal a six-year prison sentence given by a South African High Court judge on Wednesday for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, his defense team said.

Pistorius will serve "between half and two thirds of the sentence" before he can apply for parole, said Andrew Fawcett, Pistorius' instructing attorney.