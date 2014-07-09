FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The final days of South Africa's platinum strike
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 9, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

The final days of South Africa's platinum strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Reuters has pieced together a detailed account of the final days of a five-month strike in South Africa’s platinum mines, the longest and most costly industrial action in the country’s history

Following are key dates in the strike and its conclusion:

Jan 23 - Around 70,000 members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) go on strike at Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin demanding higher wages

May 26 - Ngoako Ramathlodi sworn in as new mines minister

May 28 - Ramatlhodi gets personal approval from President Jacob Zuma to do whatever is needed to end strike

May 29 - Talks mediated by Ramatlhodi start

June 6 - Talks end for the week, with Ramatlhodi saying a deal is imminent

June 7 - Ramatlhodi says he is pulling out of mediation

June 9 - Talks break down. AMCU leader Joseph Mathunjwa says negotiations are deadlocked

June 11 - Bishop of Pretoria Jo Seoka and lawyer Dali Mpofu broker a face-to-face meeting between Mathunjwa and Lonmin CEO Ben Magara. They shake hands on an “in principle” wage deal, but Mathunjwa does not sign

June 12 - Platinum companies announce “in principle” deal to shareholders in coordinated stock-exchange releases in Johannesburg and London, as Mathunjwa reads out details at mass meetings around the Rustenburg platinum mines

June 23 - Miners voice approval for a final deal at another mass meeting at a Rustenburg soccer stadium

June 24 - Wage deal signed

Compiled by Johannesburg newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.