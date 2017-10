Protesters gesture as a police car drives past outside the Daveyton Police station east of Johannesburg, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Eight South African policeman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after dragging a man from the back of a police vehicle through a busy Johannesburg street, a government watchdog said on Friday.

“They will answer to a charge of murder when they appear in court on Monday,” Moses Dlamini, spokesman for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, told Reuters.