8 months ago
South Africa's Zuma studying report on suspended police commissioner
December 15, 2016 / 3:24 PM / 8 months ago

South Africa's Zuma studying report on suspended police commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has received the final report submitted by a watchdog investigating allegations of misconduct of the suspended national police commissioner, his office said on Thursday.

Zuma launched an investigation into Riah Phiyega's role in the 2012 killing of 34 miners by officers during a violent wildcat strike over pay at the Marikana mine run by platinum producer Lonmin.

She was suspended by Zuma last year pending an inquiry into allegations of misconduct.

"President Zuma will study the report and its recommendations in order to take any necessary action," the president's office said in a statement.

A newspaper reported on Dec. 4 that the watchdog has recommended that Phiyega be dismissed, but there has been no official confirmation of the claim.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia

