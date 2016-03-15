South Africa's finance minister accuses police unit of threatening him

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday hit out at a police unit investigating his role over setting up a surveillance unit at the revenue agency, saying its latest statement regarding the matter was threatening.

The elite Hawks police unit said earlier it would exercise its “constitutional powers” after Gordhan missed a second deadline to answer questions about a suspected spy unit established while he was head of the South African Revenue Service.

Gordhan said it was “factually incorrect” that he had failed to respond to a letter from the police.