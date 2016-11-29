FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
South Africa's ANC says Zuma not standing down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 9 months ago

South Africa's ANC says Zuma not standing down

South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at the City Hall in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, November 18, 2016.Rogan Ward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday its National Executive Committee had debated a call over the weekend for President Jacob Zuma to step down but that the decision-making group had not supported the motion.

"The NEC did not support the call for the President to step down," ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe told a news conference. "This issue was debated openly, robustly and, as we said, sometimes it was very difficult for members themselves."

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.