South Africa's ANC says Zuma not standing down

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday its National Executive Committee had debated a call over the weekend for President Jacob Zuma to step down but that the decision-making group had not supported the motion.

"The NEC did not support the call for the President to step down," ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe told a news conference. "This issue was debated openly, robustly and, as we said, sometimes it was very difficult for members themselves."