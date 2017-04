CAPE TOWN South Africa's former public administration minister, Ngoako Ramathlodi, has resigned his seat in parliament, the fourth former member of cabinet to quit after being removed in a recent cabinet reshuffle, the ruling ANC party said on Wednesday.

President Jacob Zuma's sacking of his finance minister in the cabinet reshuffle shook South African markets, undermining his authority and threatening to split the African National Congress (ANC) that has governed since the end of apartheid.

