#World News
March 18, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

South Africa's ruling party says Zuma, Gupta relationship not on agenda at weekend meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling party ANC said on Friday the relationship between President Jacob Zuma and a business family was not on the agenda at a meeting of the party’s leadership.

The Guptas, a family of Indian-born businessmen who moved to South Africa in the early 1990s, have been accused of making top government appointments. The Guptas have rejected the claims, saying they are the victims of a plot.

“There is no item on that matter. If it comes, it comes and will be part of the discussions,” Gwede Mantashe said, adding that the meeting would also discuss the economy of Africa’s most industrialized country.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
