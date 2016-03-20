FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's ruling party ANC says has full confidence in Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe briefs the media at the end of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) three-day meeting in Pretoria, South Africa March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling party has full confidence in President Jacob Zuma, its Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Sunday after a three-day party summit following allegations of political interference by Zuma’s business friends.

Mantashe said the African National Congress’ National Executive Committee held “frank and robust discussions” on claims that the Gupta family had influence in the appointment of ministers, their deputies and other government positions.

“The appointment of ministers and deputy ministers is the sole prerogative of the President of the Republic, in line with the Constitution. To this end, the ANC continues to confirm its full confidence in our President,” Mantashe told a nationally televised news conference. 

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

