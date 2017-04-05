South Africa's Zuma told top ANC officials of plan to sack Gordhan in December

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma had briefed top officials at the African National Congress in December of his decision to dismiss former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but the leaders persuaded him to delay the sacking, a top ANC official said.

Speaking at a media briefing after two days of meetings by the party's top officials, Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte said on Wednesday Zuma had told the officials that his relationship with Gordhan had broken down.

Duarte also said Zuma would meet with the party's integrity commission on April 9, but did not give details.