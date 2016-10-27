U.S. says two top al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan targeted in strikes
WASHINGTON The United States carried out strikes in Afghanistan on Sunday targeting two of al Qaeda's most senior leaders in the country, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan declined on Thursday to say whether he was confident of the political support of the ruling ANC, less than a week before he must answer fraud charges in court.
Gordhan said he had tried not to let the case distract him while preparing a mid-term budget presented to parliament on Wednesday.
Gordhan is accused of fraudulently approving, in a previous stint as head of the revenue service, early retirement for a deputy tax commissioner and re-hiring him as a consultant, costing the tax agency 1.1 million rand ($79,000).
He has denied any wrong-doing, saying the case is politically motivated, a sentiment echoed by opposition parties, business leaders and some senior ANC figures. The state prosecutor has rejected allegations of political interference.
Asked during a post-budget breakfast meeting whether he was still confident he had political backing, Gordhan said: "I'm not trying to duck, but I'm not going to answer it."
Gordhan, who on Wednesday slashed growth forecasts for the next three years and predicted wider budget deficits than previously expected, said he was not preoccupied with whether he had done enough to stave off credit rating downgrades.
"Our preoccupation is not rating agencies. Our preoccupation is putting the country on the right footing," Gordhan said.
"If we build confidence to the point where we get investment going ... everybody including ratings agencies will believe that we as a government are doing the right thing," he said.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)
CARACAS Venezuela's increasingly militant opposition stepped up its push to oust leftist leader Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday with protests that drew hundreds of thousands but also saw unrest leading to dozens of injuries and arrests.
TOKYO Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed on Thursday to work together to put more pressure on North Korea to get it to abandon its nuclear and missile programmes, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama said.