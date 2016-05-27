FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
South African state television stops showing violent protests video
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 27, 2016 / 3:38 PM / in a year

South African state television stops showing violent protests video

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned broadcaster will stop showing violent anti-government protests flaring up around the country, triggering accusations it was protecting the ruling party ahead of local elections in August.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said in a statement late on Thursday that it will not show footage of people burning public property in its news bulletins, saying this would encourage others to carry out similar violence.

"How do you destroy public property? I think all media should condemn this," Hlaudi Motsoeneng, SABC's chief operations officer, told radio station 702 on Friday.

SABC's action came after two people were killed in clashes north of the capital Pretoria on Monday over the demolition of a shanty-town. At least 19 schools were torched by angry residents in the northern Limpopo province earlier this month.

Outbursts of collective violence over the lack of social services such as water or roads have become a common feature in South Africa where the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party is expected to face a stern test at the polls.

"The national broadcaster has taken the best decision, not influenced by anybody outside but by its own editorial policy," said ANC's spokesman Zizi Kodwa.

But Phumzile Van Damme, spokeswoman for the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, said SABC's decision "most certainly has everything to do with the election".

She said the DA was considering taking legal action against the SABC, but it was not clear on what grounds it would do so.

Funded by tax-payers, the SABC has the widest reach among South Africa's broadcasters.

"What the SABC may confront is a further loss of credibility and audiences will just go somewhere else," said Franz Kruger, head of the journalism department at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia and Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.