South Africa's cabinet has confidence in new state airline board: Zuma

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma arrives for the official announcement of the munincipal election results at the result centre in Pretoria, South Africa, August 6, 2016.

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday his cabinet has confidence in a newly reconstituted board of the struggling state airline.

Zuma, who was responding to questions in parliament, also said state-run companies were "not at war" with each other, a reference to public disputes between firms such as power utility Eskom [ESCJ.UL] and the Treasury.

Many of South Africa's 300-odd state-owned companies, including South African Airways [SAA.UL], are a drain on the government's purse and rating agencies have singled out some of them as threat to the Africa's most industrialized economy's investment grade rating.