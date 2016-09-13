FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's cabinet has confidence in new state airline board: Zuma
September 13, 2016 / 2:03 PM / a year ago

South Africa's cabinet has confidence in new state airline board: Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma arrives for the official announcement of the munincipal election results at the result centre in Pretoria, South Africa, August 6, 2016.Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday his cabinet has confidence in a newly reconstituted board of the struggling state airline.

Zuma, who was responding to questions in parliament, also said state-run companies were "not at war" with each other, a reference to public disputes between firms such as power utility Eskom [ESCJ.UL] and the Treasury.

Many of South Africa's 300-odd state-owned companies, including South African Airways [SAA.UL], are a drain on the government's purse and rating agencies have singled out some of them as threat to the Africa's most industrialized economy's investment grade rating.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard

