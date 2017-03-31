FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 31, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 5 months ago

South Africa's chamber of mines says concerned about Gordhan sacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Chamber of Mines said on Friday that it was "seriously concerned" by the dismissal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister at a time when South Africa’s sovereign credit rating is at risk and investor confidence in the economy is at a very low ebb, it said in a statement.

President Jacob Zuma's midnight sacking of his finance minister shook South African financial markets on Friday.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

