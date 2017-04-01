FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Gigaba will not be reckless about nuclear funding
#World News
April 1, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 5 months ago

South Africa's Gigaba will not be reckless about nuclear funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - New South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Saturday he would not be "reckless" when it came to funding for controversial plans to add more nuclear power to the energy mix of Africa's most industrialized economy.

"The principle stands that it will be implemented at a pace and scale that the country can afford ... I don't think we will or should try to be reckless about it," Gigaba said in response to a question about the program at a media briefing.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Alexander Smith

