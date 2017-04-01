South Africa's Gigaba will not be reckless about nuclear funding

PRETORIA (Reuters) - New South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Saturday he would not be "reckless" when it came to funding for controversial plans to add more nuclear power to the energy mix of Africa's most industrialized economy.

"The principle stands that it will be implemented at a pace and scale that the country can afford ... I don't think we will or should try to be reckless about it," Gigaba said in response to a question about the program at a media briefing.