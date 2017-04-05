FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's parliament to debate no-confidence motion against Zuma
#World News
April 5, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 5 months ago

South Africa's parliament to debate no-confidence motion against Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's parliament will on April 18 debate a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma brought by the main opposition party after he dismissed the respected finance minister, the national assembly said on Wednesday.

Previous no-confidence motions against Zuma have failed as the ruling African National Congress party has a commanding majority. There has been a growing backlash against Zuma over his action to fire Pravin Gordhan from opposition parties and civil society.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

