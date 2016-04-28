Winnie Mandela recuperating at home after back surgery

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, has been released from hospital after undergoing surgery on her back, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Madikizela-Mandela, 79, went in for surgery in March and had a follow-up procedure earlier this month, but was discharged on Tuesday according to Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesman Neeran Naidoo.

“She is recuperating at home and she is doing well,” Naidoo said.