Winnie Mandela recuperating at home after back surgery

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, has been released from hospital after undergoing surgery on her back, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
Madikizela-Mandela, 79, went in for surgery in March and had a follow-up procedure earlier this month, but was discharged on Tuesday according to Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesman Neeran Naidoo.
“She is recuperating at home and she is doing well,” Naidoo said.
Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan