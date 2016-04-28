FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Winnie Mandela recuperating at home after back surgery
April 28, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Winnie Mandela recuperating at home after back surgery

Winnie Madikizela Mandela,ex-wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela, attends the inauguration ceremony of South African President Jacob Zuma at the Union Buildings in Pretoria May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, has been released from hospital after undergoing surgery on her back, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Madikizela-Mandela, 79, went in for surgery in March and had a follow-up procedure earlier this month, but was discharged on Tuesday according to Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesman Neeran Naidoo.

“She is recuperating at home and she is doing well,” Naidoo said.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

