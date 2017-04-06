South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts during a rally following the launch of a social housing project in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma pledged on Thursday to redistribute wealth in the economy to poor black people as part of a policy he calls "radical socio-economic transformation".

"We mean the fundamental change in the structure, systems, institutions and patterns of ownership, management and control of the economy in favor of South Africans, especially the poor," Zuma said in a speech to members of local government.

Zuma's fresh "transformation" pledge has been criticized by opponents who say it is a populist attempt to win votes and vague rhetoric similar to many promises made since the end of apartheid in 1994.

