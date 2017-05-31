Zuma says revised South Africa mining charter due in next few weeks

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Delayed revisions to South Africa's Mining Charter, which sets industry targets for black ownership and participation in the sector, will be published and become law in the next few weeks, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.

The mining industry has complained that it has not been consulted enough about the revisions and that South Africa's mining industry is losing badly needed investment as a result.

The government said last week the revisions, which were expected in March, had been approved.