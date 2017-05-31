FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zuma says revised South Africa mining charter due in next few weeks
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 31, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 3 months ago

Zuma says revised South Africa mining charter due in next few weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Delayed revisions to South Africa's Mining Charter, which sets industry targets for black ownership and participation in the sector, will be published and become law in the next few weeks, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.

The mining industry has complained that it has not been consulted enough about the revisions and that South Africa's mining industry is losing badly needed investment as a result.

The government said last week the revisions, which were expected in March, had been approved.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; writing by Ed Stoddard; editing by Jason Neely

