FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's opposition asks court to force disclosure of Zuma's legal costs
Sections
Featured
UK’s mess goes beyond Brexit
Commentary
UK’s mess goes beyond Brexit
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
SAUDI ARABIA
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Future of Money
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 12, 2017 / 12:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's opposition asks court to force disclosure of Zuma's legal costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s main opposition party said on Sunday it had asked the High Court to force President Jacob Zuma to disclose how much the state has spent on legal fees to fight corruption allegations against him.

President Jacob Zuma gestures as he addresses parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, November 2, 2017. Picture taken November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson James Selfe said in a statement the opposition party had asked the court to direct the President to write to parliament within five days confirming the total amount spent.

The DA walked out of a parliamentary session addressed by Zuma on Nov. 2 in protest over the potential cost to the public purse of his legal fees. Zuma had failed to answer a question about how much had been spent since May 1, 2009 to defend 783 corruption charges against him that were dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) before he ran for the presidency.

“By avoiding the question, the DA believes that both the President, and the Deputy Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli, presiding at the time who allowed President Zuma to avoid the question, acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally,” Selfe said.

“Given that the taxpayer has most likely footed the bill for the President’s legal costs, the full amount spent should be revealed, in the public interest.”

South Africa’s High Court reinstated the 783 charges last year and the Supreme Court upheld that decision in October, rejecting an appeal by Zuma. The 75-year-old president is still trying to prevent the NPA from filing the charges.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.