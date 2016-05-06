FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa will no longer have power cuts: President Zuma
May 6, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

South Africa will no longer have power cuts: President Zuma

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma answers questions at Parliament in Cape Town, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa will no longer have power cuts as the utility Eskom has beefed up electricity generation capacity to meet demand, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday during a visit to state-owned power firm Eskom.

“I have been assured by the (Eskom) Chief Executive Officer and the entire management that there will never be load-shedding again,” Zuma said.

Africa’s most industrialized country is racing to expand power supply after Eskom was forced early last year to impose almost daily power cuts as demand outstripped available capacity.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia

