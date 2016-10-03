South Africa's Zuma says student protests could destroy universities

University of Cape Town (UCT) students sing during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Widespread protests by South African students demanding free higher education could destroy universities, President Jacob Zuma said on Monday.

“What is happening on our campuses has the potential to destroy our universities but we have the power to change that working together,” Zuma said at an education summit.

“Government is committed to do everything possible to progressively make higher education more affordable for all.”