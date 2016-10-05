Students throw stones during clashes with security at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students at the Durban University of Technology march as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education continue, in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A member of the South African police walks past a police car after it was damaged by students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students clash with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African police protect their injured colleague during clashes with students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students of the Durban University of Technology sing at the gates of the Durban Magistrates Court where two students arrested during protests appeared, in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is detained during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student offers a flower to a police officer after clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student throws a rock at a South African police car during clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students chant slogans as they carry rocks during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free tertiary education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG Clashes between police and student protesters forced South Africa's Wits University to suspend classes for the second time in less than a month, as unrest mounted again over education costs.

Police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas at hundreds of protesters marching and dancing through the Johannesburg campus on Tuesday, demanding free education.

Students threw stones at police and flipped one vehicle. The university said some protesters had earlier pulled lecturers out of their offices as they prepared to restart classes after an earlier shutdown called on Sept. 20.

"We have agreed to suspend the academic program," university spokeswoman Shirona Patel said late on Tuesday. Staff at Wits - the University of the Witwatersrand - planned to open again on Monday, Oct. 10, she added.

Demonstrations over the cost of university education, which is prohibitive for many black students, have highlighted frustration at enduring inequalities more than two decades after the end of apartheid.

Protests first erupted last year, then eased off as the government froze fee increases and set up a commission to look into the education funding system.

The unrest boiled over again, closing some classes and universities, when the commission said on Sept. 19 that fees would continue to rise, albeit with an 8-percent cap in 2017.

