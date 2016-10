PRETORIA Police fired stun grenades to disperse hundreds of students gathered outside South African President Jacob Zuma's offices on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, after weeks of violent protests across the country demanding free university education.

Demonstrations over the cost of university education, prohibitive for many black students, have highlighted frustration at enduring inequalities in Africa's most industrialized country more than two decades after the end of white minority rule.

