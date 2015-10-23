Safety fears kept South Africa's Zuma from addressing students: security sources

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma did not address university students demanding a freeze in next year’s tuition fees because of fears for his safety, state security sources said on Friday.
“We decided against it because it was not safe. There were students there with stones,” a state security official told Reuters. A second source confirmed the change of plan. State security looks at domestic threats in South Africa.
Reporting by Peroshni Govender and Zandi Shabalala; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley