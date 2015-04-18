FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Production normal at South Africa's largest refinery after fire
#Commodities
April 18, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Production normal at South Africa's largest refinery after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BP logo is reflected in a car window at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Production at the 172,000 barrels per day Sapref refinery, South Africa’s largest and co-owned by BP and Shell, is normal following a pipeline fire that was extinguished on Saturday morning, a spokeswoman said.

“The refinery is still online and production has not been impacted,” Cindy Govender said in response to questions.

On Friday night an official at the refinery, situated in the eastern port city of Durban, said an explosion had occurred outside the refinery.

Govender confirmed three people were injured and hospitalized and that it was too early to ascertain the extent of the damage to infrastructure or the cause of the fire.

“Investigations are currently underway,” she said.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
