South Africa's Sasol says maintains output after refinery blast

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African petrochemical group Sasol said on Tuesday it had enough oil reserves to meet market requirements following an explosion at its 108,000 barrel per day Natref refinery on Monday.

The blast at the country's only inland refinery, a venture between Sasol and a South African unit of France's Total, injured 11 people and forced the shutdown of operations close to the site of the explosion.

Sasol spokesman Alex Anderson said operations at the refinery continued and that reserves would be used to meet market demands.