South African court lifts 2009 ban on domestic rhino horn trade
November 26, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

South African court lifts 2009 ban on domestic rhino horn trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A White Rhino and her calf walk in the dusk light in Pilanesberg National Park in South Africa's North West Province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s High Court has lifted a ban on the local trade in rhino horn imposed by the government in 2009 after finding that the state had not followed the process of public participation before imposing the moratorium, media reported on Thursday.

The ruling came after an application by two of South Africa’s largest rhino farmers who wanted to overturn government’s moratorium on the domestic trade in rhino horn, the online editions of the IOL News and the Citizen said.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

