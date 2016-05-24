FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African shanty-town demolition sparks riots, two guards killed
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 24, 2016 / 9:42 AM / a year ago

South African shanty-town demolition sparks riots, two guards killed

A woman sits in front of her home, which was damaged during the demolition of shacks that triggered riots, north of the South African capital Pretoria, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The demolition of shacks north of the South African capital Pretoria triggered riots on Monday and overnight in which two security guards were killed, police said on Tuesday.

Four people had been arrested and would be charged with public violence while a fifth faced a charge of murder, police spokesman Tsekiso Mofokeng said.

Poverty, a swelling population and migration from the countryside is aggravating a shortage of urban housing in South Africa, leading to sprawling informal settlements springing up.

“We have intensified our patrols in the area and the situation is under control at the moment,” Mofokeng said.

He said the operation to demolish shacks in the Hammanskraal township, which had been ordered by the local authorities, had been suspended.

The latest flare-up comes ahead of local government elections in August where the ruling African National Congress, which came to power in 1994 when white minority rule fell, is expected to face a tough test especially in urban centers where unemployment and poverty have led to mushrooming shanty-towns.

President Jacob Zuma is also beset with scandals and his opponents are seeking to capitalize on what they see as his economic and political missteps.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia and Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.