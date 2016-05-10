South Africa negotiating with Roche to cut cancer drug prices

Roche tablets are seen positioned in front of a displayed Roche logo in this photo illustration shot January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa is in talks with pharmaceutical firm Roche to reduce the price of its breast cancer drug Herceptin, which cost 500,000 rand ($32,745) a year to treat one person and was unaffordable to most women, the health minister said on Tuesday.

Africa’s most industrialized country has a history of pushing back against high medicine prices.

A civil society inspired movement started in 1998 was key to eventually winning concessions from big pharmaceutical firms to reduce the cost of life-saving anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs).

Recently, the government started free vaccinations of young girls against the sexually acquired human papilloma virus (HPV), which causes about 70 percent of cervical cancers. It had previously negotiated a lower fee with manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline.

“I met the CEO in April and told him women won’t be able to afford this. Let’s talk, maybe something can come out of this,” minister Aaron Motsoaledi told reporters.

Earlier, Motsoaledi told parliament, that prices for medicines to treat non-communicable diseases, such as cancer and drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) were on the rise.

“Just as the price of ARVs were unaffordable then, cancer drugs are devilishly unaffordable today. If no drastic action is taken today, we are going to be counting body bags like we are at war,” Motsoaledi said.

Illustrating the high costs, Motsoaledi said it cost 960,000 rand to treat metastatic melanoma and 832,000 rand for a year’s course of extremely drug resistant TB medication.

($1 = 15.2695 rand)